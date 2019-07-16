Elton Washington Askew, Jr.



December 28, 1925 - July 14, 2019



Edenton, NC



Elton Washington Askew, Jr., 93, formerly of Hewes Street, Edenton, died Sunday, July 14, 2019, in Zebulon Rehabilitation Center, Zebulon.



Mr. Askew was born in the family farmhouse, between Rich Square and Jackson, and was the son of the late Elton Washington, Sr. and Gladys Cook Askew. A veteran of World War II, he served in the European Theatre in Gen. George S. Patton's Third Army, and was a squad leader of a .30 caliber water-cooled machine-gun outfit in the 1st Infantry Division, 16th Infantry Regiment. A retired civil engineering technician, he worked with the Soil Conservation Service for 30 years, and was known for his self-reliance, work ethic, and ingenuity. He was a member of Edenton Baptist Church and the Lloyd Griffin Men's Bible class.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Lawrence "L.C." Askew, and by his beloved wife of 47 years, Sandra Freeman Askew.



Surviving are his three sons, Elton Jesse Askew (Kathy) of Raleigh, Paul Freeman Askew (Julie) of Smithfield, and David Thomas Askew of Washington, DC; and five grandchildren, Daniel, Emily, Lauren, Katelyn, and Paula Ann Askew.



Graveside services will be held Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. in Beaver Hill Cemetery and will be conducted by Dr. Jesse Croom. Friends may join the family in Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, prior to the service from 11:30 to 12:30.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Edenton-Chowan Senior Center, 204 East Church Street, Edenton, NC 27932.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Edenton-Chowan Senior Center, 204 East Church Street, Edenton, NC 27932.