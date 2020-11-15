Dr. Elton Lee Newbern
July 30, 1941 ~ November 13, 2020
Enfield, North Carolina
Dr. Elton Lee Newbern, Jr., 79, of Enfield, NC died on November 13 following a battle with Covid 19. Dr. Newbern was a retired President of Halifax Community College in Weldon, NC. He was married to Ann Elliott Newbern and was father to Elton Lee Newbern III (Annette) and Nan Newbern Loud (David) and stepfather to Katherine Peel McEwen (Chad). He was grandfather to Noah, Seth, Sarah Anne, and Pittman.
A graveside service will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in Williamston, NC on Sunday, November 15 at 2:00 pm.
Memorials may be made to Historic Episcopal Church of the Advent, 307 West Franklin Street, Enfield, NC 27823.
Letchworth-Sykes Funeral Service is handling the arrangements for the Newbern family and online condolences may be directed to www.letchworthsykesfs.com