1/
Elton Newbern
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elton's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. Elton Lee Newbern

July 30, 1941 ~ November 13, 2020

Enfield, North Carolina

Dr. Elton Lee Newbern, Jr., 79, of Enfield, NC died on November 13 following a battle with Covid 19. Dr. Newbern was a retired President of Halifax Community College in Weldon, NC. He was married to Ann Elliott Newbern and was father to Elton Lee Newbern III (Annette) and Nan Newbern Loud (David) and stepfather to Katherine Peel McEwen (Chad). He was grandfather to Noah, Seth, Sarah Anne, and Pittman.

A graveside service will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in Williamston, NC on Sunday, November 15 at 2:00 pm.

Memorials may be made to Historic Episcopal Church of the Advent, 307 West Franklin Street, Enfield, NC 27823.

Letchworth-Sykes Funeral Service is handling the arrangements for the Newbern family and online condolences may be directed to www.letchworthsykesfs.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
15
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Woodlawn Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved