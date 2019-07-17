Elvin Wayne Caviness, Sr.



Holly Springs



Elvin Wayne Caviness, Sr., 90 died on Sunday, July 14, 2019. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Piney Grove Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.



Elvin was preceded in death by his wife, Nell Wanda Adcock Caviness and parents, Robert Lee and Lida Bell Bullock Caviness and twelve siblings.



He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Mustian and husband, Robbie of Holly Springs; son, Dr. Wayne Caviness, Jr. and wife, Lisa of Lenoir, NC; grandchildren, Harrison and Carson Matthews and Anna Caviness



Elvin was a three-sport starter for the Fuquay Springs High School football, baseball and basketball teams. After serving his country in the United States Air Force from 1949 to 1952, he returned to Fuquay-Varina and built a career as a United States Postal Service city carrier for 27 years, as well as farming tobacco.



Elvin trusted Christ as Savior at the age of 13 and was an active member of Piney Grove Baptist Church. Following in the steps of his father, he was also a member of the Masonic Lodge of Fuquay-Varina.



The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17th at the church.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Piney Grove Baptist Church Building Fund, 3217 Piney Grove-Wilbon Road, Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526.



The family is extremely grateful to Billy Kinton for his dedicated and devoted work as caregiver and to Transitions Hospice of Raleigh.



Arrangements by Thomas Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at thomasfuneral.com Published in The News & Observer on July 17, 2019