1/1
Elwood E. "Skip" Shrauder Jr.
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elwood's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elwood E. "Skip" Shrauder, Jr.
December 4, 1937 - November 13, 2020
Durham, North Carolina - Elwood E. " Skip" Shrauder Jr, died peacefully at home, in Durham, NC. November 13, 2020. He was born in Middletown, Pa on December 4, 1937, the son of the late, Elwood Earl Shrauder Sr and Margaret Catherine Condran Shrauder.
Skip previously lived in his paradise, Topsail Beach, NC for many years after his retirement from United Airlines and Emery Air Freight. He was a devoted fan of Penn State University "Nittany Lions". He had no regrets in voicing his thoughts on political issues of the world. Skip was passionate in the treatment of animals and children.
He is also preceded in death by his brother, Willis Shrauder Sr, of Walterboro, SC., and Neoman "Nemo" Harvey of Erwin, TN, his longtime companion of 30 plus years.
He is survived by his husband of 13 years, Elvis "Sonny" Whitfield-Shrauder; Michael and Amy Shrauder of New Cumberland. PA; Mick and JoAnn Shrauder of Middletown, PA; Lori and Tony O'Donnell of Lusby, MD; Pam and Marshall Hoch of Elizabethtown, PA; Marlene Turner Shrauder of Walterboro, SC.
Skip was a loyal and loved friend by many from Pennsylvania to the Carolinas.
Special thank you to his longtime family of friends, Jane Rockwell, Claudia Tucceri, NC, Larilyn Swanson, NC, Markie and Jim Pringle, NC, Micael Harvey, PA, and Neoman Harvey Family, Erwin, TN
Skip will be laid to rest at Raleigh Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are encouraged for charities listed below or choice of charity. Operationtopcatnc.org, Hospice of NC, St Jude Children's Hospital
Condolences to the family at www.MitchellatRMP.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park
7209 Glenwood Ave
Raleigh, NC 27612
9197837128
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved