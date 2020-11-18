Elwood E. "Skip" Shrauder, Jr.
December 4, 1937 - November 13, 2020
Durham, North Carolina - Elwood E. " Skip" Shrauder Jr, died peacefully at home, in Durham, NC. November 13, 2020. He was born in Middletown, Pa on December 4, 1937, the son of the late, Elwood Earl Shrauder Sr and Margaret Catherine Condran Shrauder.
Skip previously lived in his paradise, Topsail Beach, NC for many years after his retirement from United Airlines and Emery Air Freight. He was a devoted fan of Penn State University "Nittany Lions". He had no regrets in voicing his thoughts on political issues of the world. Skip was passionate in the treatment of animals and children.
He is also preceded in death by his brother, Willis Shrauder Sr, of Walterboro, SC., and Neoman "Nemo" Harvey of Erwin, TN, his longtime companion of 30 plus years.
He is survived by his husband of 13 years, Elvis "Sonny" Whitfield-Shrauder; Michael and Amy Shrauder of New Cumberland. PA; Mick and JoAnn Shrauder of Middletown, PA; Lori and Tony O'Donnell of Lusby, MD; Pam and Marshall Hoch of Elizabethtown, PA; Marlene Turner Shrauder of Walterboro, SC.
Skip was a loyal and loved friend by many from Pennsylvania to the Carolinas.
Special thank you to his longtime family of friends, Jane Rockwell, Claudia Tucceri, NC, Larilyn Swanson, NC, Markie and Jim Pringle, NC, Micael Harvey, PA, and Neoman Harvey Family, Erwin, TN
Skip will be laid to rest at Raleigh Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are encouraged for charities listed below or choice of charity. Operationtopcatnc.org
, Hospice of NC, St Jude Children's Hospital
Condolences to the family at www.MitchellatRMP.com