Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church of Garner
Garner,, NC
Emalyn Mercer


1960 - 2019
Emalyn Mercer Obituary
Emalyn Plyler Mercer

June 21, 1960 - September 14, 2019

Garner

EMALYN PLYLER MERCER, 59

After a long fight with Breast Cancer, Emalyn passed away peacefully at Transitions Hospice of Raleigh on September 14, 2019. Born in Charlotte but always a Garner girl, Emalyn moved to Key West 15 years ago to help her childhood friend, Nancy Mayhew, open Salsa Loca Restaurant where she worked for several years before joining Lynn Kaufelt, as a realtor, both jobs she loved. Emalyn loved to travel, saying her favorite place to be was the International counter at any airport. She traveled to 17 countries on 5 continents and more than half of the 50 states.

She was preceded in death by her father, Otho Frank Plyler Jr. She is survived by her husband, Richard Houde. Her mother, Cornelia Crane Plyler. Son, Matthew Collins, and his wife, Jennifer, her granddaughters, Elizabeth and Charlotte Collins. Brother Otho Frank Plyler III (Chip) and his wife Sandy.

A service will be held in Garner, NC at the First Presbyterian Church of Garner on Saturday, October 5th at 11 am. A Key West Celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to:

The Save a Tree Foundation

412 Elizabeth Street

Key West, FL 33040
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 30, 2019
