Emery L. "Puddin" Keeter
Wise
Emery L. "Puddin" Keeter, 73, died on Saturday, October 12th.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, October 16th at Jerusalem UMC with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda Yount Keeter; daughter, Cindy Keeter Harris; and stepchildren, Frances Rooker Vaughan and Edward E. "Gene" Rooker.
The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 pm on Tuesday at Blaylock FH in Warrenton. Online condolences at www.blaylockfh.com
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 15, 2019