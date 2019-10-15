Home

Blaylock Funeral Home
203 North Front Street
Warrenton, NC 27589
(252) 257-3175
Emery L. "Puddin" Keeter

Emery L. "Puddin" Keeter Obituary
Emery L. "Puddin" Keeter

Wise

Emery L. "Puddin" Keeter, 73, died on Saturday, October 12th.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, October 16th at Jerusalem UMC with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda Yount Keeter; daughter, Cindy Keeter Harris; and stepchildren, Frances Rooker Vaughan and Edward E. "Gene" Rooker.

The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 pm on Tuesday at Blaylock FH in Warrenton. Online condolences at www.blaylockfh.com
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 15, 2019
