Emil Sanka Breckling
April 16, 1931 - July 20, 2020
Cary
Emil Sanka Breckling, 89, of Cary, formerly of Hot Springs, Arkansas, went home to God peacefully, Monday, July 20, 2020 at his home in Cary, NC.
Emil was born April 16, 1931 in Hot Springs, Arkansas to the late Julius Jess Breckling and Martha Elsie Breckling. He was a graduate of LSU with a degree in landscape architecture. Emil worked as a landscape architect, city planner and realtor. He moved to North Carolina from Baton Rouge, LA to work for the State of NC as a city planner and director of training. Emil was a founding member of Resurrection Lutheran Church in Cary.
He was preceded in death by his grandson, Jacob E. Pearce; brother, Julius Herman Breckling; and niece, Susan Breckling; sister-in-law, Mary Breckling.
Emil is survived by his partner of 26 years, Rosalie Chamberlain; daughters, Jacqueline Breckling, Elke Cerny, Kim Breckling and their mother, Aloha Stone; brother, Johnnie Breckling and wife, Faye; granddaughters, Lexi Breckling, Katie Cerny, and Michelle Cerny; and many loving friends.
A graveside service will be held 9am Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Pine Forest Memorial Gardens, 770 Stadium Drive, Wake Forest, NC 27587. A memorial service will be held 3pm Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Resurrection Lutheran Church, 100 W. Lochmere Drive, Cary, NC 27518. Seating will be limited, please contact the church for reservation.
Memorials may be made to Resurrection Lutheran Church.
Condolences may be sent to www.ApexFuneral.net