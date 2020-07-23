1/1
Emil Breckling
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Emil's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Emil Sanka Breckling

April 16, 1931 - July 20, 2020

Cary

Emil Sanka Breckling, 89, of Cary, formerly of Hot Springs, Arkansas, went home to God peacefully, Monday, July 20, 2020 at his home in Cary, NC.

Emil was born April 16, 1931 in Hot Springs, Arkansas to the late Julius Jess Breckling and Martha Elsie Breckling. He was a graduate of LSU with a degree in landscape architecture. Emil worked as a landscape architect, city planner and realtor. He moved to North Carolina from Baton Rouge, LA to work for the State of NC as a city planner and director of training. Emil was a founding member of Resurrection Lutheran Church in Cary.

He was preceded in death by his grandson, Jacob E. Pearce; brother, Julius Herman Breckling; and niece, Susan Breckling; sister-in-law, Mary Breckling.

Emil is survived by his partner of 26 years, Rosalie Chamberlain; daughters, Jacqueline Breckling, Elke Cerny, Kim Breckling and their mother, Aloha Stone; brother, Johnnie Breckling and wife, Faye; granddaughters, Lexi Breckling, Katie Cerny, and Michelle Cerny; and many loving friends.

A graveside service will be held 9am Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Pine Forest Memorial Gardens, 770 Stadium Drive, Wake Forest, NC 27587. A memorial service will be held 3pm Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Resurrection Lutheran Church, 100 W. Lochmere Drive, Cary, NC 27518. Seating will be limited, please contact the church for reservation.

Memorials may be made to Resurrection Lutheran Church.

Condolences may be sent to www.ApexFuneral.net


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Graveside service
09:00 AM
Pine Forest Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
JUL
25
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Resurrection Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Apex Funeral Home
550 W Williams St
Apex, NC 27502
9193628233
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Apex Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved