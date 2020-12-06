Emily Davis
June 16, 1946 - November 24, 2020
Raleigh, North Carolina - Emily Marie Davis Craig, age 74, of Raleigh, NC, passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020. She was born to the late Everette Miller Davis, Sr. & Marion Ruth Townsend Davis in Lumberton, NC.
She is survived by two daughters: Pamela Craig Johnson (Scott) and Sonya Lynette Craig Bias (Thomas); five grandchildren, a great-grandchild, a brother, five sisters, and numerous nephews and nieces.
Arrangements by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home of Raleigh. Condolences may be shared and a full obituary read at www.BrownWynneEastMillbrook.com