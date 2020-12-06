1/
Emily Davis
1946 - 2020
June 16, 1946 - November 24, 2020
Raleigh, North Carolina - Emily Marie Davis Craig, age 74, of Raleigh, NC, passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020. She was born to the late Everette Miller Davis, Sr. & Marion Ruth Townsend Davis in Lumberton, NC.
She is survived by two daughters: Pamela Craig Johnson (Scott) and Sonya Lynette Craig Bias (Thomas); five grandchildren, a great-grandchild, a brother, five sisters, and numerous nephews and nieces.
Arrangements by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home of Raleigh. Condolences may be shared and a full obituary read at www.BrownWynneEastMillbrook.com



Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
1701 East Millbrook Road
Raleigh, NC 27609
9198766900
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
December 5, 2020
My deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Emily. May you be comforted by our loving God during this very sad time, John 3:16.
