Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Cedar Grove Acres
3123 Brassfield Rd
Creedmoor, NC
Emily Modlin


1981 - 2019
Emily Modlin Obituary
Emily Foster Modlin

July 21, 1981-July 9th, 2019

Louisburg

Emily loved and lived life. This girl could climb a mountain in the morning, and still make it to the ocean by night. She found her happiness with her children, a cold beer, a furry animal in her lap, or a turkey on her shoulder, a fire pit in front of her and family and friends around her.

Emily is survived by her husband, Timothy Modlin, her three children, John Gregory,with her first husband Patrick; son Henry, and daughter Allie. Her parents, Bruce and Susan Foster of Wake Forest. Her sister, Jenny(Jason) Sellars, and too many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends to count. Yes, cancer took this beautiful young woman from us way to soon, but her memory, her smile, and her warmth will remain with us forever. Please join us at her "Kick Ass Party" Friday from 4pm to 9pm at Cedar Grove Acres 3123 Brassfield Rd Creedmoor NC. Attire is casual, flip-flops, boots, denim, or pearls, and a smile! Emily will be missed by all.
Published in The News & Observer on July 12, 2019
