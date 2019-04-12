Emily Holmes Downs Phillips



November 3, 1929 - April 10, 2019



Raleigh



Emily Holmes Downs Phillips, 89, of Raleigh died Wednesday night, April 10, 2019, at Transitions LifeCare.



Emily was born in Hobgood, NC, on November 3, 1929, to Dennie Wood and Emma Lee Parker Downs. She was the youngest of 5 children, all of whom predeceased her. Emily married Marvin Hugh Phillips on May 31, 1947, and they made their home in Scotland Neck, NC for 40 years. They relocated to Raleigh in 1989.



She is survived by her husband of 71 years; 3 children, Alan Phillips and wife, Susie of Morris, PA; Amy Cockman and husband, Bob of Raleigh; and Martha Mazur, and husband, Gary of Raleigh; 5 grandchildren, Kathy Holmes of Rocky Mount, NC; Michael Phillips, Ryan Mazur and Emma Mazur, all of Raleigh; Josh Farmer and wife, Amy of Surf City, NC; and 2 great-grandchildren Sterett and Ella Farmer of Surf City, NC.



Emily requested that her body be donated for research to the medical school at UNC. The family extends heartfelt thanks to the team at Transitions LifeCare for their special care during her final days. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC, 27607. A private memorial service will be held by the family. Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary