Emily White Murphy



Youngsville



Emily White Murphy, 99, died Tuesday, June 25, 2019. She was born in Franklin County, daughter of the late Cassie Chalk White and Sid White, and is preceded in death by her husband, George Wilson Murphy Sr., a daughter, Cathy Murphy Howell and a grandson; Blake Murphy.



Emily was a loving wife to George for 74 years and a loving and caring mom to her four children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She inspired and touched the lives of so many people with her strong determination, wit, and open heart. You were always welcomed into the Murphy home, to sit around the table for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Emily was an excellent cook and baker. An ambitious and hard-working individual, Emily opened several businesses over the years, and took on second jobs to provide a better life for her family. Emily was dedicated to her church and participated in many events and programs as well as being an ardent choir member. Her only fear, intended in humor, was that she may one day be told she was too old to sing in the choir.



She is survived by a daughter, Judith M. Currin and husband, Tom, of Cary; sons, Rick Wilson Murphy and wife, Martha, of Greensboro, and George Wilson Murphy Jr. of New York City and Raleigh; grandchildren, Murphy Ayala and partner, Bo Taylor, Curt Trogdon and wife, Carla, Connor Murphy and wife, Tiffany, and Liza Brown; four great-grandchildren, Georgia, Grayson, Kathryn, and Edith, grand daughter-in-law; Bethany Murphy.



Emily is also survived by a sister, Eva, and two brothers, Sydney and Owen.



Funeral services will be held at 2 o'clock Sunday afternoon, June 30, 2019 in the Harris Chapel Baptist Church with the Rev. Dr. Bill Haley officiating. Entombment will follow in the church cemetery.



Friends may visit with the family following the entombment in the church fellowship building.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Harris Chapel Baptist Church Building Fund, 2960 Tarboro Road Youngsville, NC 27596.



Funeral arrangements handled by Bright Funeral & Cremation Center, Wake Forest, NC. (919) 556-5811. Published in The News & Observer on June 30, 2019