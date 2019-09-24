|
|
Emma Britt Davis Griffin
November 10, 1925 - September 20, 2019
Cary
Emma Britt Davis Griffin, 93, of Cary, NC, formerly of Kinston, NC, died on September 20, 2019. Britt was born on November 10, 1925 and was a native of LaGrange, NC. She attended St. Mary's School in Raleigh and received her Bachelor of Arts degree from Greensboro College. She taught French, English, and Spanish and loved teaching.
In 1949, she married her sweetheart and best friend, Thomas Battle Griffin. They moved to Kinston in 1950 when he began his law practice, and she started her teaching career with the Lenoir County Public Schools which included Moss Hill, Southwood, Harvey, Rochelle, and Kinston High Schools. In 1987, she retired from teaching and enrolled in painting classes and continued to enjoy art the rest of her life.
Britt was a member of Queen Street United Methodist Church and the Woodard Speed Sunday School Class. She was also a member of the Reviewers Book Club, the Community Council for the Arts, and the Lenoir County Artists League. She enjoyed her bridge clubs and the "Saturday Night Group".
Britt loved her family – her children, grandchildren and great grandchild. She is predeceased by her husband of 66 years, Thomas Battle Griffin, a sister, Vivian Davis Waldrop, and a brother, William Newsome Davis, both of Goldsboro.
She is survived by two daughters, Susan Griffin Montgomery and husband Robert of Raleigh, Louise Griffin Belk and husband Hal of Cary, and a son, Robert Wooten Griffin of Kinston. She is survived by grandchildren, Thomas Montgomery and Bryan Montgomery of Raleigh, Carolann Parran and husband Tripp of Washington, DC, Julia Griffin of Washington, DC, Ashley Griffin Summey and husband John, and great grandchild, Piper Summey of Wake Forest. She is also survived by nieces, Nancy Waldrop Kemeny of London, England, Mary Hugh Waldrop Sears of Hilton Head, SC, Sandra Davis Ehrenkranz of Leesburg, VA, nephew Hunter Davis of El Cajon, CA, nephew Jeffrey Brown of Wake Forest, and a special niece, Noelle Nelson of Kinston. Britt especially cherished her dear friend, Ken Meades of Apex.
The family appreciates the love and care shown to their parents by the Cary Waltonwood family who were so dear to them in their later years.
After a private burial in Fairview Cemetery in La Grange, NC, a memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM on Thursday, September 26, at Queen Street United Methodist Church, 500 N. Queen St, Kinston, NC. The family will receive friends during the hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Queen Street United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 508, Kinston, NC 28502.
Arrangements by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations. Online condolences may be expressed at www.edwardsfhc.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 24, 2019