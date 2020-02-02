|
|
Emma "Jean" Brown
July 16, 1929 - January 24, 2020
Raleigh
Jean passed away peacefully on January 24, 2020 at Sunrise North Hills in Raleigh. She is preceded in death by her husband, Reginald Brown.
Jean worked with the North Carolina Board of Nursing for many years. She was actively involved with the Raleigh Opti-Mrs. Club, the Shrinettes and her church, Greystone Baptist Church in Raleigh.
She was very proud of her family. She was always there to listen and lend support.
She is survived by her children, Regena Peebles (David), Douglas Brown (JoAnn) and Leigh Armstrong (Phil); Loving grandchildren, Laurel Huntingford, Devin Brown, Jason Brown, Dylan Brown, Madalyn Brown, Ashleigh Armstrong, Sarah Armstrong and 6 precious great grandchildren. Jean is also survived by her sister, Peg Maynard (JR).
A visitation will be held Friday, February 7 from 5:00-7:00pm at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 1701 E Millbrook Rd, Raleigh. The funeral will be held Saturday, February 8 at 10:00am at Greystone Baptist Church, 7509 Lead Mine Rd, Raleigh.
The family would like to thank the staff of Sunrise North Hills, especially Kim, for the loving care and compassion shown to our Mom in the last few weeks of her life.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Greystone Baptist Church in Raleigh, or Heartland Hospice, 4505 Falls of the Neuse Rd, Suite 650, Raleigh, NC, 27609.
Condolences for the family may be left at www.BrownWynneEastMillbrook.com
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 2, 2020