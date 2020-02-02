Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
1701 East Millbrook Road
Raleigh, NC 27609
(919) 876-6900
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
1701 East Millbrook Road
Raleigh, NC 27609
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
Greystone Baptist Church
7509 Lead Mine Rd
Raleigh, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Emma Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emma Jean Brown


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Emma Jean Brown Obituary
Emma "Jean" Brown

July 16, 1929 - January 24, 2020

Raleigh

Jean passed away peacefully on January 24, 2020 at Sunrise North Hills in Raleigh. She is preceded in death by her husband, Reginald Brown.

Jean worked with the North Carolina Board of Nursing for many years. She was actively involved with the Raleigh Opti-Mrs. Club, the Shrinettes and her church, Greystone Baptist Church in Raleigh.

She was very proud of her family. She was always there to listen and lend support.

She is survived by her children, Regena Peebles (David), Douglas Brown (JoAnn) and Leigh Armstrong (Phil); Loving grandchildren, Laurel Huntingford, Devin Brown, Jason Brown, Dylan Brown, Madalyn Brown, Ashleigh Armstrong, Sarah Armstrong and 6 precious great grandchildren. Jean is also survived by her sister, Peg Maynard (JR).

A visitation will be held Friday, February 7 from 5:00-7:00pm at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 1701 E Millbrook Rd, Raleigh. The funeral will be held Saturday, February 8 at 10:00am at Greystone Baptist Church, 7509 Lead Mine Rd, Raleigh.

The family would like to thank the staff of Sunrise North Hills, especially Kim, for the loving care and compassion shown to our Mom in the last few weeks of her life.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Greystone Baptist Church in Raleigh, or Heartland Hospice, 4505 Falls of the Neuse Rd, Suite 650, Raleigh, NC, 27609.

Condolences for the family may be left at www.BrownWynneEastMillbrook.com
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Emma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -