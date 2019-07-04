Emma Moore Hutzler



1930 - 2019



Raleigh



Emma Moore Hutzler passed away peacefully at age 88 at Wakemed Hospital in Raleigh. She was born November 1st, 1930 to Albert Lee Moore and Clara Rice. She married Robert Martin Hutzler, a Marine and WWII Veteran, from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Together they raised three children: Robert Jr, Ralph, and Michael.



Emma was one of the first women entrepreneurs in Raleigh, starting two successful businesses which received press in numerous publications over their 40+ years in operation. Emma's first business was a florist she opened in her home on Mordecai Drive in 1968, which eventually grew into a brick and mortar store, Mordecai Florist on 709 N. Person St. Emma noticed an opportunity when many of her customers were purchasing flowers for weddings, and she decided to open a second business. In partnership with her husband who took over the florist, Emma opened Mordecai Bridal, which expanded the florist to include the bridal shop, expanding to an additional 4000 square feet. Mordecai Bridal grew to become the largest bridal business in Eastern North Carolina.



In addition to her entrepreneurial background, Emma was known for her dedication to her family. She had a story book love with her husband Bob. She recounted numerous times the story of when she and Bob first met, and they remained inseparable for 57 years of marriage until his passing. Emma is survived by her three children, Robert Jr, Ralph and wife Patti, and Michael, her five grandchildren Robert M Hutzler III and wife Paige, Kristen Hutzler, Brad Hutzler, Jay Hutzler, Dara Hutzler-Cline and husband John Cline, and her four great grandchildren, Mary Grace, Miller, Briggs, and a great granddaughter on the way. Emma is also survived by sisters Faye Booth and Annette Buchan, and brother George Moore, and nieces and nephews.



Visitation is from 11:00am - 12:00pm, Service is at 12:00pm Brynn-Lee Funeral Home, 831 Wake Forest Rd. Published in The News & Observer on July 4, 2019