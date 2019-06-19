Home

Strickland Funeral Home
211 W. Third St.
Wendell, NC 27591
(919) 365-3612
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Union Chapel Baptist Church
Funeral
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Union Chapel Baptist Church
Emma Neal Medlin


Emma Neal Medlin Obituary
Emma Neal Medlin

December 3, 1937 – June 16, 2019

Wendell

Emma Neal Medlin, 81, died Sunday. She was born in Wake County to the late Thelbert & Emma Choplin Pollard. She retired from First Citizens Bank.

She is survived by her husband of 62 years, 9 months, & 15 days, J. D. Medlin of the home, daughters, Theresa Barbour & Becky Medlin, both of Wendell, granddaughters, Brittany Lilley(Scott), & Carrie Barbour (Walker).

Flowers welcomed or memorials may be made to Union Chapel Baptist Church.

Funeral 2 pm, Thursday, Union Chapel Baptist Church. Visitation 12:30-2 pm prior to the service. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Arrangements are with Strickland Funeral Home, 211 W. Third St., Wendell. www.stricklandfuneral.com.
Published in The News & Observer on June 19, 2019
