Emma Neal Medlin
December 3, 1937 – June 16, 2019
Wendell
Emma Neal Medlin, 81, died Sunday. She was born in Wake County to the late Thelbert & Emma Choplin Pollard. She retired from First Citizens Bank.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, 9 months, & 15 days, J. D. Medlin of the home, daughters, Theresa Barbour & Becky Medlin, both of Wendell, granddaughters, Brittany Lilley(Scott), & Carrie Barbour (Walker).
Flowers welcomed or memorials may be made to Union Chapel Baptist Church.
Funeral 2 pm, Thursday, Union Chapel Baptist Church. Visitation 12:30-2 pm prior to the service. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Arrangements are with Strickland Funeral Home, 211 W. Third St., Wendell. www.stricklandfuneral.com.
Published in The News & Observer on June 19, 2019