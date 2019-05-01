|
|
Emma Pierce
Lore Poole
Raleigh
Emma Pierce Lore Poole, 91, daughter of Priestly Pierce and Lillie B. Pierce, born April 14, 1928, transitioned into her heavenly life on Sunday, April 28, 2019. She graduated from Hugh Morson High School and then attended Peace College. She entered the workforce as an employee of General Electric Credit Corp and subsequently worked for her father at Pierce Music Company in Raleigh and then retired from the News & Observer.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Emma is survived by son, Ralph James Lore (Ann); brother, Priestly "Sonny" Pierce; sister, Lillie Pearce; stepchildren: Johnny Poole, Bob Poole (Cathy), Judy Stancil (Frank); many special nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice, 4505 Falls of Neuse Rd. #650, Raleigh, NC 27609 or SPCA of Wake County, 200 Petfinder Ln., Raleigh, NC 27603.
Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Obituaries.
Published in The News & Observer on May 1, 2019