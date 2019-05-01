Home

POWERED BY

Services
L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
944 Old Knight Road
Knightdale, NC 27545
(919) 266-3646
Resources
More Obituaries for Emma Poole
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emma Pierce Lore Poole


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Emma Pierce Lore Poole Obituary
Emma Pierce

Lore Poole

Raleigh

Emma Pierce Lore Poole, 91, daughter of Priestly Pierce and Lillie B. Pierce, born April 14, 1928, transitioned into her heavenly life on Sunday, April 28, 2019. She graduated from Hugh Morson High School and then attended Peace College. She entered the workforce as an employee of General Electric Credit Corp and subsequently worked for her father at Pierce Music Company in Raleigh and then retired from the News & Observer.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

Emma is survived by son, Ralph James Lore (Ann); brother, Priestly "Sonny" Pierce; sister, Lillie Pearce; stepchildren: Johnny Poole, Bob Poole (Cathy), Judy Stancil (Frank); many special nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice, 4505 Falls of Neuse Rd. #650, Raleigh, NC 27609 or SPCA of Wake County, 200 Petfinder Ln., Raleigh, NC 27603.

Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Obituaries.
Published in The News & Observer on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
Download Now