Emma W. Sommerville
April 7, 1925 - July 1, 2019
GARNER
Emma Louise Wrenn Sommerville, 94, passed away Monday. A native of Wake County, she was the daughter of the late Charles Paul Wrenn and Wrennie Caudle Wrenn.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 am Wednesday at First Presbyterian Church of Garner with a reception following in the fellowship hall. Graveside committal service will be 1:30 pm at Montlawn Memorial Park.
Visitation will be Tuesday evening from 6-8:00 pm at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Garner.
Survivors include her sons, Paul Sommerville of Fort Worth, TX and Tom Sommerville (Laura) of Ewing, NJ; daughters, Wrennie Edwards (Robert) of Raleigh and Helen Stephens (Randy) of Garner; grandchildren, Kathrine and Taylor Stephens and Caitlin and Lewis Sommerville.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Smith Sommerville.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Garner, 503 Lakeside Dr., Garner, NC 27529.
Published in The News & Observer on July 2, 2019