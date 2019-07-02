Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
1200 Benson Road
Garner, NC 27529
(919) 772-8225
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
1200 Benson Road
Garner, NC 27529
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church
Garner, NC
View Map
Committal
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
1:30 PM
Montlawn Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Emma Sommerville
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emma W. Sommerville


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Emma W. Sommerville Obituary
Emma W. Sommerville

April 7, 1925 - July 1, 2019

GARNER

Emma Louise Wrenn Sommerville, 94, passed away Monday. A native of Wake County, she was the daughter of the late Charles Paul Wrenn and Wrennie Caudle Wrenn.

A funeral service will be held 11:00 am Wednesday at First Presbyterian Church of Garner with a reception following in the fellowship hall. Graveside committal service will be 1:30 pm at Montlawn Memorial Park.

Visitation will be Tuesday evening from 6-8:00 pm at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Garner.

Survivors include her sons, Paul Sommerville of Fort Worth, TX and Tom Sommerville (Laura) of Ewing, NJ; daughters, Wrennie Edwards (Robert) of Raleigh and Helen Stephens (Randy) of Garner; grandchildren, Kathrine and Taylor Stephens and Caitlin and Lewis Sommerville.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Smith Sommerville.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Garner, 503 Lakeside Dr., Garner, NC 27529.

Online condolences may be made through www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on July 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
Download Now