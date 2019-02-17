Emory Lowens Rogers



April 21, 1922 - February 12, 2019



Zebulon



Emory was born in Atlanta, GA and grew up in Florida. He met the love of his life, Marian Smith, while working at Pratt-Whitney shortly before enlisting in WWII. After graduating from St. Lawrence University, he began working for Eastman Kodak—a job he would keep until he retired. He and Marian raised five daughters: Valory Rogers (Raleigh), Alison Hartis (Jacksonville FL), Meredith Strickland (Portland OR), Smith Raynor (Zebulon NC) and Carrie Newgent (Jacksonville FL). He is survived by his daughters, 15 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. He will be warmly remembered for his sly sense of humor, love of chocolate milkshakes, expert craftsmanship, and most especially, his love and loyalty to his family. Memorials may be given to Broad Street United Methodist Church (Statesville NC) or the Iredell County NC Meals on Wheels program. Visitation will be in his Zebulon home on February 23, 2019 from 5-7pm. Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary