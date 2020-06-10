Eranda Covington McLendon Stallings
November 10, 1918- June 6, 2020
Raleigh
Eranda Covington McLendon Stallings, 101, passed away peacefully on June 6, 2020. Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and teacher, she will be missed by the many whose lives she touched and left the better for it. Preceded in death by her husband, Ernest M. Stallings of Selma, NC, she is survived by: children Eranda Sue Bradshaw and husband David W. Bradshaw of Six Mile, SC, Wayne Stallings and wife Martha Carroll Stallings of Louisburg, NC, and Rebecca S. Crawford and Michael D. Crawford of Highlands Ranch, Colorado; grandchildren Duane D. Bradshaw and husband Ward Stevens of Rockville, MD, Jeffrey H. Bradshaw and wife Anna Kilpatrick Bradshaw of Oahu, Hawaii, Robin DeSimone and husband Giovanni E. DeSimone of Sims, NC, David Stallings of Charlotte, NC; great grandchildren Giovanni M. DeSimone and Brianna DeSimone of Sims, NC; numerous McLendon and Stallings nieces and nephews. Interment will be at Montlawn Memorial Park 2911 S. Wilmington Street, Raleigh NC 27603. A celebration of Eranda's life will be held at a later date at Montlawn Funeral Home and Cremations. Condolences may be sent to the family at Montlawn.com.
November 10, 1918- June 6, 2020
Raleigh
Eranda Covington McLendon Stallings, 101, passed away peacefully on June 6, 2020. Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and teacher, she will be missed by the many whose lives she touched and left the better for it. Preceded in death by her husband, Ernest M. Stallings of Selma, NC, she is survived by: children Eranda Sue Bradshaw and husband David W. Bradshaw of Six Mile, SC, Wayne Stallings and wife Martha Carroll Stallings of Louisburg, NC, and Rebecca S. Crawford and Michael D. Crawford of Highlands Ranch, Colorado; grandchildren Duane D. Bradshaw and husband Ward Stevens of Rockville, MD, Jeffrey H. Bradshaw and wife Anna Kilpatrick Bradshaw of Oahu, Hawaii, Robin DeSimone and husband Giovanni E. DeSimone of Sims, NC, David Stallings of Charlotte, NC; great grandchildren Giovanni M. DeSimone and Brianna DeSimone of Sims, NC; numerous McLendon and Stallings nieces and nephews. Interment will be at Montlawn Memorial Park 2911 S. Wilmington Street, Raleigh NC 27603. A celebration of Eranda's life will be held at a later date at Montlawn Funeral Home and Cremations. Condolences may be sent to the family at Montlawn.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 10, 2020.