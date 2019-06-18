Home

PARRISH FUNERAL HOME
1351 S. POLLOCK STREET
Selma, NC 27576-3403
(919) 965-3031
Erdine Creech

Erdine Creech Obituary
Erdine Bunn Creech

September 19, 1931 - June 16, 2019

Selma

Erdine Bunn Creech, age 87, died Sunday, June 16, 2019 in UNC Johnston Health in Smithfield. Born September 19, 1931 in Johnston County she was a daughter of the late Millard and Crettie Hare Bunn. She was preceded in death by her husband, Luther Thomas "L.T." Creech, Jr.; and sister, Helen B. Wynne. Erdine was a member of Live Oak Baptist Church in Selma.

Funeral services will be conducted at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019 in the chapel of Parrish Funeral Home with Rev. Frankie Bass officiating. Burial will follow in Selma Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. Wednesday just prior to the service.

Surviving are her sons, Jerry C. Creech and wife Jaye of Clayton and Dwight T. Creech and wife Agnes of Las Vegas, NV; daughters, Judy C. Tingen and husband David of Raleigh, and Barby D. Creech of Selma; ten grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren; one great great granddaughter.

Flowers are appreciated or memorial contributions may be sent to Live Oak Baptist Church, 1555 Live Oak Church Road, Selma, NC 27576.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at parrishfh.com.
Published in The News & Observer on June 18, 2019
