Erdine Bunn Creech



September 19, 1931 - June 16, 2019



Selma



Erdine Bunn Creech, age 87, died Sunday, June 16, 2019 in UNC Johnston Health in Smithfield. Born September 19, 1931 in Johnston County she was a daughter of the late Millard and Crettie Hare Bunn. She was preceded in death by her husband, Luther Thomas "L.T." Creech, Jr.; and sister, Helen B. Wynne. Erdine was a member of Live Oak Baptist Church in Selma.



Funeral services will be conducted at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019 in the chapel of Parrish Funeral Home with Rev. Frankie Bass officiating. Burial will follow in Selma Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. Wednesday just prior to the service.



Surviving are her sons, Jerry C. Creech and wife Jaye of Clayton and Dwight T. Creech and wife Agnes of Las Vegas, NV; daughters, Judy C. Tingen and husband David of Raleigh, and Barby D. Creech of Selma; ten grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren; one great great granddaughter.



Flowers are appreciated or memorial contributions may be sent to Live Oak Baptist Church, 1555 Live Oak Church Road, Selma, NC 27576.



