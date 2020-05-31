Dr. Elwood was the Dean when I was at NC State in the 1960's as a student in Pulp and Paper Technology and Chemical Engineering. He was a brilliant man, and he was kind and had a sincere interest in his students. His advice and encouragement helped me probably more than he ever knew. I graduated on time and stayed at NC State to get a graduate degree and and prepare for a lifetime of work in the environmental engineering field. He encouraged me to chase that dream, and make the world a better place. What a wonderful life it has been. The world is a better place because of his life and the influence he on so many. He will be missed.

Stan Taylor

Student