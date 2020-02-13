|
|
Eric James Olson
May 21, 1967 ~ February 7, 2020
Raleigh
Eric James Olson, 52, lost his battle with addiction and died from an overdose on February 7, 2020. Eric's addiction started at an early age and, in spite of his efforts, stayed with him throughout his life. Even so, Eric was a fun loving person who lived life to the fullest. This was manifested by his many interests including reading, skiing, swimming, fixing cars, canoeing, motorcycle riding, camping out, Taekwondo (Third Degree black belt), family gatherings, cooking, and traveling.
Eric moved to Raleigh as a teenager and graduated from Broughton High School in 1985. After earning a degree in computer science from the NC State Engineering Department, he worked as a computer specialist at various enterprises, the last being the Duke Hospital system.
Eric's many friends came from all walks of life and he delighted in creating joy and laughter in their midst. He loved to travel and took numerous enjoyable trips to Europe. The latest was a trip last October to Italy where he explored the Tuscan hills, villages, and vineyards with his three siblings and other family members and friends. For years, Eric organized/participated in a Memorial Day weekend canoe trip with a large number of friends. This was always a highlight of his year.
Eric loved dogs, especially his beautiful Akita named Oso and his wonderful German Shepherd puppy named Zoe. Zoe has grown into an energetic dog that Eric adored. Zoe will miss him.
Even though Eric did not profess a belief in the hereafter, his spiritual self came through in the way he lived his life with honesty and integrity. He was genuine, and often self-deprecating, in his relationships with friends and family. He will be dearly missed but now is in a better place.
Eric is survived by his parents, Mickey Kilpatrick (Bruce Beaudin), Durham NC; and Jim Olson, Raleigh NC; sisters Terrilyn Olson (Christof Stork), Golden, CO; and Heidi Sloan (Bill) Raleigh, NC; brother Douglas Olson (Stacey) San Jose, CA; five nieces and nephews, and two stepbrothers.
A memorial service will be held in Raleigh at Saint Giles Presbyterian Church, 5101 Oak Park Road, Saturday, February 15, at 11 am.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wake SPCA (200 Petfinder Lane, Raleigh, NC 27603) or to Boulevard Animal Hospital (3900 Western Blvd, Raleigh, NC 27606) for the future care of Eric's dog Zoe. Please put Zoe Olson on memo line of your contribution. Arrangements are being handled by First Cremation Society. Online condolences may be made to www.firstcremation.com
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 13, 2020