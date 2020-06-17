Eric Nelson
Eric B. Nelson

April 18,1927-June 12, 2020

Raleigh, NC

Eric B. Nelson died peacefully at home on Friday, June 12, 2020.

Eric is the son of Charles Gordon and Addie Gaskill Nelson of Gloucester, NC. Upon graduation from Smyrna High School in 1944, he joined the Merchant Marines and served for seven years. Eric served in the U.S. Army for two years during the Korean War. After completing the licensing for Third Mate, Eric was hired by States Marine Lines and worked for the company until 1967. He would continue obtaining licenses and received his Unlimited Master's License with nuclear power in 1959. In 1962, he served as Chief Officer on the only nuclear-powered cargo/ passenger vessel, the N.S. Savannah. He received his first command aboard the S.S. Alice Brown in 1966. He retired from States Marine Lines in 1967 and the next year was recruited by Duke University Marine Laboratory as Assistant Marine Superintendent. When asked by the Superintendent of Duke Marine Lab to calculate and plot the possible location of the U.S.S. Monitor, Eric did so using the towing ship's 1862 logbook. In 1973, Duke's Research Vessel Eastward found the Monitor off the NC coast, where Eric specified. In 1974, Eric became Superintendent of Duke Marine Lab and retired in 1990.

Eric became a Christian in 1974 and was baptized in Bogue Sound, Morehead City by Reverend James C.P. Brown. He joined Full Gospel Businessmen's Fellowship International and was very active in it.

Eric is survived by his wife of 57 years, Loraine C. Nelson, his children: Caroline N. Allman (John) of Raleigh; Eric B. Nelson, Jr. (Trista) of Raleigh; and Stephen G. Nelson (Allison) of Charlotte. His grandchildren: Margaret and John Allman, Ethan and Mathew Nelson, Carter and Daniel Nelson. A sister, Jerry N. Fischler of Morehead City and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and two sisters: Eloise Pigott and Ellen Wade, both of Gloucester.

A small intimate service was held at home on Sunday, June 14, 2020. A memorial service will be held later in the year.

Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 16, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Jeanette Mason
Friend
