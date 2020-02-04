Home

Renaissance Funeral Home
7615 Six Forks Road
Raleigh, NC 27615
(919) 866-1866
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Renaissance Funeral Home
7615 Six Forks Road
Raleigh, NC 27615
View Map
Eric R. Daugherty


1966 - 2020
Eric R. Daugherty Obituary
Eric Richard Daugherty

November 8, 1966 - January 20, 2020

Charlotte

Eric Richard Daugherty died peacefully in his sleep on January 20, 2020. "The Big E" was born November 8, 1966 in White Plains, New York and moved to Raleigh in 1973. In his youth, Eric enjoyed playing sports including golf and baseball. Additionally, he earned his Eagle Scout when he was 17. Eric had a wild side and a sharp mind that both exasperated and delighted his family. He graduated from Millbrook High School, then earned a B.S. degree in Management from Georgia Tech where Eric or "Doc" was Treasurer of Phi Sigma Kappa fraternity.

Eric joined BB&T after college in 1989 and spent his whole career there growing professionally. He served most recently as an Executive Vice President and was proud to have helped with BB&T's success. In his personal life, Eric most enjoyed spending time with his family on yearly vacations to the beach and traveling. He loved Elvis and felt a deep connection with a guy called "The King." Big E had a great sense of humor and distinctive laugh. Nothing made him happier than making people laugh with his, sometimes outrageous, comments and observations. Eric had the most amazing memory; he was smart and loved a good debate. Eric's quick wit, intellect, and unique giggle will be remembered by all who were fortunate enough to have known him.

Eric is survived by his wife, Debbie; children, Spencer and Sam; parents, Dick and Marlene; brother, Scott and sister-in-law, Lisa; and brother-in-law Jim. He was preceded in death by his sister, Jill.

Farewell Eric, husband, father, son, brother, and friend. Put down your burdens, feel the sun on your face, and journey on in peace and love.

A Visitation will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 3:00 to 6:00 PM at Renaissance Funeral Home, 7615 Six Forks Rd, Raleigh, NC 27615. Interment will be held during a private ceremony.

Eric would want anyone so inclined to put their money to good use, so please consider a donation in Eric's name to the American Diabetes Association at 2418 Blue Ridge Rd, Raleigh, NC 27607; United Way of Forsyth County at 301 N Main St #1700, Winston-Salem, NC 27101, or another . Condolences: RFHR.com
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 4, 2020
