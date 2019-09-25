Home

Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory
2100 East Fifth Street
Greenville, NC 27858
(252) 752-2101
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory
2100 East Fifth Street
Greenville, NC 27858
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church
Greenville, NC
View Map
Erin Elizabeth Bartlett

Erin Elizabeth Bartlett Obituary
Erin Elizabeth Bartlett

Chapel Hill

Erin Elizabeth Bartlett, 40, was called to heaven Sunday September 22, 2019. She was the loving daughter, sister, aunt, niece, and cousin to a large devoted family. She is survived by; Her parents, Russ and Rae Bartlett III Her sister and husband Heather and Spike Washburn Nephews, Russell and Maximus Washburn Niece of Ed and Sandy Bartlett Niece of Betty and Andy Beacham Niece of Becky and Roy McGlothlin Cousins Susie White, EB Bartlett, Laurie Beesan, Jessica Harmon and their children

She touched many lives as an artist, designer, teacher, youth group leader, entrepreneur, and open armed friend to many. She was proudly educated at JH Rose Highschool, NC State University College of Design, and East Carolina University.

Visitation will be held Friday from 6-8 pm at Wilkerson Funeral Home in Greenville, NC. The Memorial Service to be held at First Presbyterian Church in Greenville, NC, Saturday at 11 am with a lingering to follow in the Fellowship Hall.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to Pitt County Humane Society or the Greenville Museum of Art. For full obituary go to www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 25, 2019
