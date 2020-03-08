Home

Erinanne Clark

Erinanne Clark Obituary
Erinanne Carney Clark

June 21, 1972 - March 4, 2020

Holly Springs

Erinanne Clark passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loved ones on March 4, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born on June 21, 1972 in New Jersey to John and Julie Carney. Erinanne was a loving wife, mother, and friend to all.

To honor and celebrate Erinanne's beautiful life, friends and family will be received at the Apex Funeral Home on Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 5:00 to 8:00 pm. A memorial service will be held at the Apex Funeral Home on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 1:00 pm followed by a grave side service at Wake Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 8, 2020
