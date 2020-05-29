Erma Phipps
1931 - 2020
Erma Phipps

April 9, 1931 ~ May 26, 2020

Raleigh

Erma Dean Liggins Phipps died peacefully on May 26, 2020 at the age 89. She was preceded in death by her parents, Willard and Lona Bell Liggins, her son Roy Watkins and Husband Edward Phipps. Erma is survived by her children, Connie Long (William), Garry Watkins, Dianne Woodby (Keith); Grandchildren, Daniel Watkins, Amanda Woodby, Cathy Denmark, and J.D. Daughtry. Sisters, Peggy Adams, Frances Wilkerson (David), along with several nieces and nephews.

Erma was a hardworking woman, she worked into her seventies in the food industry. She had an infectious laugh and she loved to cook delicious meals for her family. Erma was a long time member of Carolina Pines Baptist Church. She will be missed by all those that knew her.

A graveside service will be held on Sunday May 31, 2020 at Montlawn Memorial Park at 1:00 PM. Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions can be made to Carolina Pines Baptist Church at 2655 S. Saunders St., Raleigh, NC 27603


Published in The News and Observer on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
31
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Montlawn Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Montlawn Memorial Park, Funerals and Cremations
2911 South Wilmington St
Raleigh, NC 27603
(919) 772-1073
