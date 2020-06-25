Ernest Cashwell
Ernest "Ernie" Cashwell

Topping, VA

Cashwell, Ernest, "Ernie," of Topping, VA, retired electrical engineer passed away peacefully in his sleep on June 17, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Tom Cashwell; his mother, Rosia Murray; his stepfather, Eddy Murray; one half-brother and three half-sisters. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Julia Penny Cashwell; and sons, Robert Cashwell, Michael Cashwell; granddaughter, Nicole Cashwell; half-sister, Linda Johnson; and several nieces and nephews. Ernie served in the US Air Force for four years where he was an instructor in radio electronics. Left the Air Force as an S/SGT. He graduated from NC State University in 1956. Worked for AMF in Raleigh, NC for four years then Philip Morris in Richmond, VA for 28 years as Chief Electrical Engineer where he received several patents. Ernie would not want us to mourn his death but to celebrate his life. In keeping with Ernie's wishes there will be no funeral services. We ask in lieu of flowers please make a memorial donation to Children's Hospital Foundation, PO Box 26384, Richmond, VA 23286-8196 or your favorite charity.

Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 25, 2020.
