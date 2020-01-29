|
Ernest Haywood Tilley
July 27, 1929 - January 24, 2020
Raleigh
Ernest Haywood Tilley, 90, died peacefully in his home Friday evening. Mr. Tilley was born July 27, 1929 in Raleigh to Edward Lloyd and Elizabeth Burton Tilley.
He attended Murphey Grammar School and graduated from Hugh Morson High School in 1946. He was a 1950 graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. After completing Carolina with a BS in Commerce, he served in the U.S. Air Force for four years. He was employed by the State of North Carolina in personnel, human resources, and administration at Dorothea Dix Hospital, Department of Mental Health and the Department of Human Resources. He retired after 36 ½ years of service to the State. His final position was in Human Resources in Mental Health.
He was a member of the Raleigh Jaycees, President of the Breakfast Optimist Club, and treasurer of the N.C Foundation for Mental health Research for 42 years. He was a member of Trinity Baptist Church for 45 years where he served in many positions including Chairman of the Board of Directors. Ernest was a people person who enjoyed getting people together for their enjoyment such as retirees for Dorothea Dix Hospital, the Division of Mental Health, Hugh Morson High School class of 1946, and state government. He was an avid Carolina fan who enjoyed all sports with his grandchildren. A dedicated husband, loving father, grandfather, and friend, Mr. Tilley's positive attitude and ability to see the best in everyone was an inspiration to all.
Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, February 1st at 1:00 PM at Trinity Baptist Church. The family will receive friends to celebrate his life on Friday, January 31st from 5:00-8:00 PM at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 1701, East Millbrook Road in Raleigh. Mr. Tilley was pre-deceased by his parents, 4 sisters, 2 brothers, 2 nephews, and one niece. He is survived by his wife of 57 years Ann, sons Steve and David, and three grandsons Matthew, Michael, and Caleb.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation and the Alzheimer's Foundation of America. Condolences for the family may be left at www.BrownWynneEastMillbrook.com
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 29, 2020