Major Ernest Bryant Hunt
December 27, 1945 - October 31, 2020
Raleigh
Ernest Bryant "Chuck" Hunt, born December 27, 1945 in Oxford, NC to Charles Bryant, Jr. and Pauline Newton Hunt.
After high school he joined the United States Air Force and served in Vietnam. He later continued his military career in the Army Reserve. He was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal for his distinguished military service and retired as a Major.
He attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and graduated with a degree in Industrial Relations. He then began his career as a state employee during which time he served with SEANC as 2nd Vice President, 1st Vice President and President. After thirty plus years of dedicated service to various agencies with the state of North Carolina he retired as the personnel director of the Department of Revenue and was awarded the "Order of the Long Leaf Pine".
He is survived by his wife of fifty-two years Dorothy "Dot" Hunt, daughter Pam and husband Tommy Bobbitt , daughter Lara and husband Randy Rose, granddaughter Sarah and husband Ryan Deese, grandson Tommy Bobbitt, sister Brenda Askew and nephews and wives Britt and Lou Lou Askew and Craig and Lori Askew.
There will be a private family service held at Oakwood Cemetery on Friday, October 6. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Wounded Warriors
Project.