FLOYD MORTUARY, INC. 809 EAST 5TH STREET LUMBERTON , NC 28358 (910) 738-8144 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM First Baptist Church 606 N. Walnut Street Lumberton , NC

December 30, 1920 - May 5, 2019



Doctor Ernest "D.E." Ward, Jr., MD, died May 5, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 73 years and the love of his life, Sara Dockery Henry Ward. He was predeceased by his father, Doctor Ernest Ward, Sr., his mother, Evie Morton Ward, his brother Lieutenant Demming Morton Ward, USAF, and his brother-in-law Everett Lawrence Henry.



Born December 30, 1920 in Durham, NC, D.E. graduated from Durham High School, Wake Forest College, and Wake Forest University School of Medicine. Following a one-year internship at Philadelphia General Hospital he entered the US Naval Reserve as a Lieutenant JG then returned to Wake Forest University School of Medicine for a residency in General and Thoracic surgery. In 1953 he began his 58-year practice at Southeastern Regional Medical Center in Lumberton, NC where he served as Chief of Surgery, Chief of Medical Staff, and Trustee of the hospital. He was appointed Clinical Associate Professor of Community Medicine at WFU School of Medicine.



D.E. was president of both the WFU Alumni and the Bowman Gray School of Medicine Associations and received the award for Distinguished Service at WFU, and the award for Distinguished Alumnus from WFU School of Medicine. He was a member of the Masons and Shriners and was active in the Robeson County History Museum. He was an Eagle Scout and served on the Executive Board of the Cape Fear Council of Boy Scouts of America and was a member of the Lumberton Rotary Club for 65 years where he often served as the Chaplain. D.E. was proudly known for his great blessings before meals at Rotary and all family get-togethers. He was proud to be honored as Tar Heel of the Week in 1979 and was presented the Order of The Long Leaf Pine by the state of NC.



He was the team physician for the Lumberton High School football team for 22 years and served as the NC Medical Examiner for Robeson County for 48 years. He was a faithful and hard-working member of First Baptist Church of Lumberton, where he served in many roles including Deacon and Chairman of the Deacons.



D.E. was happiest when serving his Lord and his church and spending time with his family. He also loved every aspect of Wake Forest University, spending time at the beach, hunting, playing golf, laughing, telling stories ("Have I told you the one about...?!"), and being anywhere with family and friends. He enjoyed hunting and his close friendships made at North State Hunt Club and he hardly ever missed a chance to be there. He enjoyed running in to his many surgical patients, who were like extended family to him, and hearing about their lives and families. He had a full and grace-filled life and readily thanked God for His many blessings. He never complained, but rather celebrated every day and he will be missed by all who knew and loved him.



Surviving him are his three children: Dr. Demming Ward and wife Susan of Salisbury, David Ward and wife Libbie of Raleigh, and Sally Cochran and husband Bill of Concord; seven grandchildren: David Henry Ward of New York, NY, Ellen Ward of Washington, DC, Annie Baldwin and husband Nathan of Nashville, TN, David Ward, Jr. and wife Emily of Charlotte, NC, John Ward and wife Annie of Raleigh, NC, Sara Hyatt and husband Josh of Garner, NC, and Alice Grove and husband Jacob of Charlotte, NC; two step-grandchildren, Katie Langston of Charlotte, NC and Maggie Barton and husband Ed of Charlotte, NC; seven great-grandchildren: Henry Grove, Jack Grove, Eliza Ward, Anna Ward, Caroline Baldwin, Davis Baldwin, and Daniel Hyatt; and three step-great-grandchildren: Eve Langston, Liam Barton, and Emily Barton. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, Dr. Ozmer Henry, Jr. of Asheville, NC; sister-in-law, Sara Henry of Lumberton, NC; three nieces: Lucy Henry and wife Beth Kelly of Greenville, SC, Elizabeth Sides and husband Kevin of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, and Sara Everett Henry of North Augusta, SC; a great-nephew, Matthew Sides of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL; and Linda Freeman, his devoted office administrator for 50 years.



A celebration of his joy-filled, long and well-lived life will be held on Monday, May 13, 2019, at 11:00 AM at First Baptist Church, 606 N. Walnut Street in Lumberton, NC.



In lieu of flowers, if you wish to send a memorial, please consider a gift to The Sara and D.E. Ward Student Scholarship Fund at First Baptist Church, 609 Walnut Street, Lumberton NC 28358; The Foundation of the Southeastern Regional Medical Center, 300 W 27th Street, Lumberton NC 28358; or the .



Online condolences may be made by visiting: www.FloydMortuary.net Published in The News & Observer on May 8, 2019