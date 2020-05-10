Ernestine Liles
Ernestine Brafford Liles

June 22, 1931- May 6, 2020

Raleigh

Ernestine Brafford Liles, 88, born on June 22, 1931, passed away on May 6, 2020. Ernestine Liles was a true Jack of all trades. An accomplished actress, she also wrote and directed plays as well as made costumes for theatrical productions. She was an artist and quite the carpenter. Ernestine worked for the North Carolina legislature in purchase and contracting before going to work with her husband, Jerry Liles, at Rural Plumbing and Heating where she supervised the service department for over 25 years. She eventually became co owner of Rural Plumbing and Heating along with her husband. Ernestine loved opera, musical theater, rock and roll, jazz, literature, history, and travel but most of all she loved people. The light she shined on those she met was bright and she shared her passion for life with everyone. She showered her family with love and attention and always had a story to tell to make them laugh. Ernestine is survived by her children, Jeri Keith Liles and Jeffrey Kent Liles and Jeffrey's wife, Mary Virginia Liles. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Romeo Liles Schneider, Mary Brafford Liles, Ezekiel Brafford Schneider and Virginia Kea Liles; niece, Sheila Churn; great nephews, Wesley and Lile Grey Churn and her sister-in-law, Marian Liles. A social distancing visitation will be held from 1:00-2:00 pm on Tuesday May 12 at Montlawn Funeral Home & Cremations, 2911 S. Wilmington Street, Raleigh NC 27603. A graveside service to follow at 2:00 pm in Montlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to either the Habitat for Humanity of Wake County 2420 N. Raleigh Blvd. Raleigh, NC 27604; The Boys and Girls Club of NC 721 N Raleigh Blvd, Raleigh, NC 27610, or St. Jude's Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Pl. Memphis, TN 38105.


Published in The News and Observer on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
12
Visitation
1:00 - 2:00 PM
Montlawn Memorial Park, Funerals and Cremations
MAY
12
Graveside service
2:00 PM
Montlawn Memorial Park, Funerals and Cremations
