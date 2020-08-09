Ernestine Wood Smith
December31, 1933-August 6, 2020
Raleigh NC
Ernestine Wood Smith, 86, of Raleigh, NC passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020. Ernestine was born in Louisburg, NC on December 31, 1933 to the late Ernest Sherwood Wood and Mattie Wood.
Ernestine is survived by her daughter, Martha Jane Slate and husband Frank Slate, Jr. of Wake Forest; sisters Josephine Wood Harper of Raleigh, Alice Wood Dew of Raleigh and Mildred Wood Williams of Raleigh; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Monday, August 10, 2020 at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 1701 E. Millbrook Road, Raleigh, NC. A private Graveside Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Raleigh Memorial Park. Dr. Bill Slater, Senior Pastor of Wake Forest Baptist Church, will officiate the service.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to Wake Forest Baptist Church (107 South Avenue, Wake Forest, NC 27587) or New Hope Baptist Church (4301 Louisburg Road, Raleigh, NC 27604).
