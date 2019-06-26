Ernesto Vivas Flores



August 25, 1928-May 30, 2019



Durham



Ernesto Vivas Flores (90) was born in Manila, Philippines. He graduated from Mapua Institute of Technology with a degree in Architecture. He immigrated to Canada and then moved to Syracuse, New York. He worked at Syracuse University as an architect for over 30 years until his retirement. In 2004 he moved to Durham, NC to be closer to family. He leaves behind his beloved wife of fifty-six years, Zosima Nadal Flores. They have two daughters, Maria Carolina Flores Vala, and son in law Michael Vala of Watchung, NJ and Patricia Flores Wroton and son in law John Wroton of Durham, NC. He has six grandchildren: Michael Ernesto Vala, Isabel Carolina Vala, Benjamin Flores Wroton, Sophia Claudia Vala, Evan Henry Wroton and Elise Claire Wroton. Services for Ernesto will be at Holy Infant Catholic Church in Durham, NC on Monday, July 1st. Visitation at 9:00 a.m. and funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. Burial at Markham Memorial Gardens in Chapel Hill and reception at Holy Infant Catholic Church after the burial. In lieu of flowers and gifts, please make donations to Holy Infant Catholic Church, where he was a parishioner.