PARRISH FUNERAL HOME
1351 S. POLLOCK STREET
Selma, NC 27576-3403
(919) 965-3031
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Memorial service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
3:00 PM
Ernie Elmore


1924 - 2019
Ernie Elmore Obituary
Ernest Leonard "Ernie" Elmore

November 11, 1924 - November 15, 2019

Smithfield, NC

Ernest Leonard "Ernie" Elmore, age 95 died Friday evening at the SECU Hospice House in Smithfield. Born November 11, 1924 in Gaston County, he was a son of the late Christy Lee and Pearl Shepherd Elmore. Ernie retired from Fieldcrest Mills where he worked as an engineer for many years.

A memorial service will be conducted at 3:00 p.m. Thursday, November 21, 2019 in the chapel of Parrish Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. just prior to the service.

Surviving are his wife of 67 years, Mary Gahan Elmore; sons, Mike Elmore of Smithfield and Chris Elmore and wife Janet of Acworth, GA; sister, Freida Guice of Belmont; 2 grandchildren, Stephen Elmore of Carbondale, CO and Elizabeth Felts and husband John of Winnabow and 2 great-grandchildren, James Felts and Emily Felts.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers anyone wishing to make a memorial contributions please consider either Smithfield Food Closet, 140 E. Market Street, Smithfield, NC 27577 or the SECU Hospice House, P. O. Box 1376, Smithfield, NC 27577.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.parrishfh.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 19, 2019
