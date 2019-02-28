Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ervin Dobson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ervin G. Dobson


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ervin G. Dobson Obituary
Ervin G. Dobson

September 8, 1936 - February 22, 2019

Apex

Ervin Garrison Dobson, 82, of Apex, died Friday, February 22, 2019.

A native of Beulaville, Ervin was the son of the late Tyson Y. Dobson, Sr. and Ruth Ervin Dobson. He earned his undergraduate and master's degrees from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and began his career in community development with the State of North Carolina. He became an educator and taught economics and psychology in the Wake and Durham County public school systems until his retirement. A talented musician, Ervin was a popular pianist at many nursing homes and retirement communities throughout the Triangle.

Ervin is survived by his brother, T. Yates Dobson, Jr., of Smithfield; three nieces; and many close friends and fans of his music.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.