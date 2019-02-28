|
|
Ervin G. Dobson
September 8, 1936 - February 22, 2019
Apex
Ervin Garrison Dobson, 82, of Apex, died Friday, February 22, 2019.
A native of Beulaville, Ervin was the son of the late Tyson Y. Dobson, Sr. and Ruth Ervin Dobson. He earned his undergraduate and master's degrees from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and began his career in community development with the State of North Carolina. He became an educator and taught economics and psychology in the Wake and Durham County public school systems until his retirement. A talented musician, Ervin was a popular pianist at many nursing homes and retirement communities throughout the Triangle.
Ervin is survived by his brother, T. Yates Dobson, Jr., of Smithfield; three nieces; and many close friends and fans of his music.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 28, 2019