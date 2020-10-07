1/1
Essie Mae Whitaker
1915 - 2020
Essie Mae Whitaker

October 15, 1915 - October 1, 2020

Raleigh

Mrs. Essie Mae Whitaker, 104, of Raleigh, NC departed this earthly life on Wednesday, October 1, 2020. Essie Mae Whitaker was born in Tipton, Georgia on October 15, 1915 to the late Mitch and Cora Donaldson. She married Leonard Lynwood Whitaker, Senior on August 10, 1941 in Dillon, South Carolina and they were blessed with two children. She balanced hard work and family time with love and dedication. She was a faithful and long-time member of Poplar Springs Christian Church in Raleigh, North Carolina. Essie worked for the State of North Carolina in environmental services for 31 years before retiring in 1976. Essie was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Whitaker, Sr., both sons, Leonard Whitaker, Jr. and Joseph Whitaker, her parents, five brothers and a sister, grandchildren and great grandchildren, cousins, nephews and nieces.

Published in The News and Observer on Oct. 7, 2020.
