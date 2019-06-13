Estelle Lois Summerlin



November 5, 1932 - June 10, 2019



Dubllin



Estelle Waller Summerlin, 86, of Dublin, NC died the evening of June 10, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband Dr. Robert Summerlin and her sisters, Katherine Carr and Korney Adams. Born November 5, 1932, Estelle grew up near Mount Olive, NC. She met her future husband when she was 12 and they were married after she graduated from Meredith College in 1953. Estelle was the long-time organist for Dublin First Baptist Church where she also taught handbell choir, youth choir and children's choir. She was also a devoted piano and organ teacher. Music was her passion and her calling.



Estelle is survived by her four children and their families: Robin and Renee Summerlin, Rob Summerlin and Larkin Summerlin Smith; Nell Summerlin and Rebecca Askew; Julia and Jay Wright, Jackson and Jarrett Wright; Mark Summerlin.



The family would like to thank Claretha Drake, Marion Leach and Lola Wooten for their loving care of Estelle.



The family will receive friends at 1:00 pm on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Dublin First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall. A funeral service will follow in the church sanctuary at 2:00 pm. Burial will follow the services in the Elizabethtown Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Music Ministry of Dublin First Baptist Church, 7275 Albert Street, Dublin, NC 28332. Published in The News & Observer on June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary