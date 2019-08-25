|
|
Esther Alford Pearce
Raleigh
Esther Alford Pearce, 94, passed away peacefully Thursday, August 22, 2019. Esther was born April 20, 1925 to the late Ella Tharrington Alford and Ben Alford.
Esther was a loyal member of New Hope Baptist Church since 1956.
She started her career at FCX and later was a longtime substitute school teacher, but her most important job was being a wife and mother.
Esther married Robert Maynard Pearce in 1947 and was a devoted wife for over 70 years until his death. They had two sons, Robert and Kent.
Esther loved going to any event that involved her two grandchildren, Morgan and Zach. She especially loved talking about her grandkids and her granddog, Tripp.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her four siblings, along with her husband Maynard in 2018.
Surviving are; two sons, Robert (Michelle), and Kent; grandchildren, Morgan (Clark) and Zach;
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm, Sunday August 25, 2019 at New Hope Baptist Church, 4301 Louisburg Road, Raleigh, NC. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation with family will follow the burial.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the New Hope Baptist Church building fund.
A service of Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 405 S. Main St., Wake Forest. (919) 556-5811
www.brightfunerals.com
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 25, 2019