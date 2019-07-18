Esther Harris Harris



Wendell



Esther Harris Harris, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019 on her 83rd birthday. She was born July 17, 1936 in Johnston County to the late Thomas C. Harris and Flodie Puryear Harris. She graduated from Wendell High School in 1954. Esther worked eleven years at Westinghouse and then ten years at Telex.



Funeral service 1:00 pm, Friday, July 19, 2019 at L. Harold Poole Funeral Service Chapel, 944 Old Knight Road, Knightdale. Burial will follow at Hephzibah Baptist Church Cemetery.



The family will receive relatives and friends prior to the service Friday, July 19, 2019 from 11:00 to 12:45 pm at the funeral home and other times at the home.



Surviving: daughters: Lesa Harris Carr (Blake) of Zebulon, Susan Harris Beasley of Wendell; son, Adrian Thomas Harris of Fort Wayne, IN; grandchildren: Ethan Tyler Beasley, Morgan Taylor Beasley, Shannon Michelle Pickett, Bradley Thomas Pickett; sister, Margaret Hearne of Pittsboro.



In addition to her parents, Esther was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Rudolph Harris; five brothers and four sisters.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hephzibah Baptist Church.



Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Obituaries. Published in The News & Observer on July 18, 2019