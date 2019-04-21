|
Ethel Phipps Edwards
Zebulon
Ethel P. Edwards, 91, died Thursday. Funeral service Monday 11 AM at Wakefield Central Baptist Church. Burial, Gethsemane Memorial Gardens.
Surviving: daughter Mary Kathryn Tripp; sons Jerry (Sandra) and Gary Edwards; sisters Jeanette Nobles, Shirley Smith and Margaret Glenn; five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
The family will receive friends Monday at the church beginning at 9:30 am.
Arrangements by Massey Funeral Home, Zebulon masseyfuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 21, 2019