Massey Funeral Home
913 N. Arendell Ave.
Zebulon, NC 27597
(919) 269-6600
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
9:30 AM
Wakefield Central Baptist Church
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Wakefield Central Baptist Church
Ethel P. Edwards

Ethel P. Edwards Obituary
Ethel Phipps Edwards

Zebulon

Ethel P. Edwards, 91, died Thursday. Funeral service Monday 11 AM at Wakefield Central Baptist Church. Burial, Gethsemane Memorial Gardens.

Surviving: daughter Mary Kathryn Tripp; sons Jerry (Sandra) and Gary Edwards; sisters Jeanette Nobles, Shirley Smith and Margaret Glenn; five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

The family will receive friends Monday at the church beginning at 9:30 am.

Arrangements by Massey Funeral Home, Zebulon masseyfuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 21, 2019
