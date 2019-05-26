Mrs. Ethelene McCabe Allen



Four Oaks



Ethelene McCabe Allen, 84, of Old School Road, Four Oaks died of heart disease on May 24, 2019 in SECU Hospice House, Smithfield, North Carolina. Funeral Service will be 11:00AM Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Burnell Baptist Church, Four Oaks. Officiating will be Rev. Jessie Brock. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.



She was born to the late George Emmitte McCabe and Beulah Barbour McCabe on September 10, 1934 in Johnston County, North Carolina. She attended Four Oaks High School and later completed an associate's degree at Johnston Community College. She married Leonard Ransom Allen in 1951 and worked with him on the family farm near Four Oaks. In addition, she worked as a sewing machine operator at the Jerold Manufacturing Co. in Smithfield, technician at Fieldcrest Cannon in Smithfield, Raychem and Tyco Corp. in Fuquay-Varina, substitute teacher, and substitute mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service. For more than seventy years, she was a member of Burnell Baptist Church, where she served as a Sunday school teacher, Girls Auxiliary leader, and singer in the choir. She was Johnston County Coordinator for the North Carolina Bluebird Society and loved tending her bluebird trails, educating the public about the Eastern Bluebird, and gardening. In retirement, she enjoyed traveling, including a trip to Ireland with her daughter Patricia.



She will be lovingly remembered by her children, Leonard Ransom Allen, Jr. of Wilson, Patricia Allen Rogers of Benson, Barbara Carol Allen of Philadelphia, and Kevin Miles Allen of Four Oaks; her brother, James McCabe of Raleigh; grandchildren, Tracy Michelle Bradley of Four Oaks, Mitchell Troy Allen of Grove City, Ohio, Terri Melissa Allen of Virginia Beach, and Nicholas Syrgabaev of Philadelphia; and great-grandchildren, Breanna Shae Allen of Nashville, NC and Trace Channing Bradley of Four Oaks. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Ransom Allen; her brother Cecil Esco McCabe and her sister Maverene McCabe Poole.



Family will receive friends from 9:30AM to 10:30AM at Burnell Baptist Church prior to the service and other times at the home.



Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Burnell Baptist Church Building Fund, 3720 Old School Road, Four Oaks, NC 27524; and the North Carolina Bluebird Society, c/o Carrie Helston, NCBS Treasurer, 7060 Landingham Drive, Willow Spring, NC 27592 or https://www.ncbluebird.org/donations/.



Arrangements by Rose & Graham Funeral Home, Four Oaks.



Online condolences may be sent to roseandgraham.com. Published in The News & Observer on May 26, 2019