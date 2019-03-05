Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
831 Wake Forest Road
Raleigh, NC 27604
(919) 832-8225
Resources
More Obituaries for Etherlene Maddry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Etherlene Maddry

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Etherlene Maddry Obituary
Lillian Etherlene Stevens Maddry

Raleigh

Etherlene Maddry, age 98, peacefully passed on March 1, 2019, of natural causes at her home.

Mrs. Maddry was born on April 12, 1920. She was the daughter of Willie Bevins Stevens and Helen Johnson of Wake County.

She was an alumna of Meredith College, class of 1942. She went to work at the North Carolina Department of Health in 1942 where she met and later married her husband, Dr. Lynn G. Maddry, Sr.

She was a long time faithful member of First Baptist Church on Salisbury St., in Raleigh.

Mrs. Maddry was predeceased by her son, Eugene W. Maddry and her husband, Lynn G. Maddry, Sr.

She is survived by her son L. Gray Maddry, Jr. and wife, Carolyn, her granddaughter Michele L. Clausen and husband Charles, her two great-grandsons, Sean and Casey Clausen. Also surviving are step-grandchildren, Julia, Jamie, Jena, Elizabeth, and Jordan.

Services will be held at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home-Raleigh Chapel on Thursday, March 7, 2019 with visitation at 2pm and service at 3pm.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Food Bank of Eastern N.C. or the SPCA of Wake County.

Online condolences welcomed at www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
Download Now