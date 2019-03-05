Lillian Etherlene Stevens Maddry



Raleigh



Etherlene Maddry, age 98, peacefully passed on March 1, 2019, of natural causes at her home.



Mrs. Maddry was born on April 12, 1920. She was the daughter of Willie Bevins Stevens and Helen Johnson of Wake County.



She was an alumna of Meredith College, class of 1942. She went to work at the North Carolina Department of Health in 1942 where she met and later married her husband, Dr. Lynn G. Maddry, Sr.



She was a long time faithful member of First Baptist Church on Salisbury St., in Raleigh.



Mrs. Maddry was predeceased by her son, Eugene W. Maddry and her husband, Lynn G. Maddry, Sr.



She is survived by her son L. Gray Maddry, Jr. and wife, Carolyn, her granddaughter Michele L. Clausen and husband Charles, her two great-grandsons, Sean and Casey Clausen. Also surviving are step-grandchildren, Julia, Jamie, Jena, Elizabeth, and Jordan.



Services will be held at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home-Raleigh Chapel on Thursday, March 7, 2019 with visitation at 2pm and service at 3pm.



In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Food Bank of Eastern N.C. or the SPCA of Wake County.



Online condolences welcomed at www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary