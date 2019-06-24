Eugene Arthur Taylor, Jr.



February 3, 1943 - June 21, 2019



Goldsboro



Eugene Arthur Taylor Jr. of Goldsboro, NC, died early Friday morning, June 21, while at his second home in Atlantic Beach, NC.



Gene was born on February 3, 1943, in Wilmington, NC, and grew up in Beulaville, NC, graduating from Beulaville High School in 1961. After graduation, he married his high school sweetheart, Jenny Williams, and began a thirty-three-year career in the automobile industry, first as a Chevrolet salesman at Richlands Motor Sales, in Richlands, NC, where he eventually became the dealer, and later at Gene Taylor Chevrolet in Goldsboro, NC, from 1983 until his retirement from the business in 1994. Since then, he has worked in commercial real estate investments and management, in part through Taylor Leasing Enterprises, the family business he founded.



Gene is survived by his wife, Jenny Williams Taylor, of Goldsboro, NC; by his son and daughter-in-law, Art Taylor and Tara Laskowski, and grandson, Dashiell Taylor, of Fairfax, VA; and by his son, Jason Taylor, of Goldsboro, NC. He is also survived by his older brother, Benford Shepard, of Pickerington, OH, and his younger sister, Ester Sumner, of Beulaville, NC.



Gene loved his family, who always came first.



At his request, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Triangle/Eastern North Carolina chapter of the .



Published in The News & Observer on June 24, 2019