Eugene "Gene" Dominique
May 12, 1939 - November 24, 2020
Wake Forest, North Carolina - Eugene Edward "Gene" Dominique passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020. He was born to Bert and Ruth Brushwiller Dominique in Ft. Wayne, Indiana on May 12, 1939.
As a child he learned the value of hard work and had a love of nature and outdoors.
In high school he met Patricia Holloway who he married on November 1, 1958. Gene attended the University of Indiana where he graduated with his MBA before beginning a 30 year career with State Farm Insurance Company. He received many accolades and promotions on his pathway which eventually led him and Pat to Miami, Florida where they owned their own State Farm Agency. They raised their family and Gene was active in the Lion's Club, their neighboring community of Kendall Lakes and Faith United Methodist Church.
After retirement, Gene and Pat relocated to Parrish, Florida where they became members of Parrish United Methodist Church. Gene spent many hours working in the church thrift store and involved in outreach to the local community.
Gene was preceded in death by Pat who passed away in 2004; he then relocated to Wake Forest, North Carolina. He enjoyed living closer to his son Doug (Kristy, Hope and Chase) and being part of their family. Gene became a member of Wake Forest United Methodist Church where he was also active in the Methodist men's group and worked on behalf of many local and far-reaching charities.
Those who knew Gene will remember him as a man who loved his family. He was a kind and gentle spirit, an excellent listener and a man of God. The legacy of his generosity, sense of humor and charitable works will continue to live on through his children and grandchildren.
Gene was preceded in death by his brother, Rich Dominique and half-sister, Betty Riecke. He is survived by his brother, Don (Edna) of Ft. Wayne, Indiana, his children, Dave of Brookfield, CT, Dawn of Burlington, NC, Doug (Kristy) of Wake Forest, NC and grandchildren, Darrin of Long Beach, CA and Hope and Chase of Wake Forest, NC.
A service to celebrate his life is planned for a later time.
The family requests donations be made in Gene's memory to the Alzheimer's Association
at https://act.alz.org/goto/Gene_Dominique