Eugene "Gene" Milton Goodwin
November 2, 1935 - March 11, 2020
Fuquay-Varina, NC
Eugene "Gene" Milton Goodwin, age 84, of Fuquay-Varina, NC passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at his home.
A native of Chatham County, NC, he spent most of his life in Apex and in 2000 moved to Fuquay-Varina. He was a graduate of Apex High School and was employed by UNC Chapel Hill Department of Pharmacology for 32 years. He served in ministry at Olive Chapel Baptist and Fuquay-Varina Baptist Churches as Deacon and in various other capacities.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Huey and Elsie Goodwin; brothers Richard and Ernest Goodwin; brother-in-law Larry Powell and sister-in-law Beatrice Wallace.
He is survived by - the love of his life for almost 60 years - Honoree Cox Goodwin; daughter Penny Ann Goodwin Rak and husband Walter of Mooresville, NC; granddaughters Ashley and Danielle Rak, who he loved dearly; sister Mary Frances (Woodrow) Goodwin of Apex; sister-in-law Iris Powell of Fuquay-Varina; brothers-in-law Tommy (Sharon) Cox of Clewiston, FL, Waylon Cox in Winston-Salem and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.
The family will receive friends Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Fuquay-Varina Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 301 North Woodrow Street, Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526. The funeral service will follow at 11:00 AM with Pastor Leo Guerrero and Pastor Bob Coats officiating. Burial will follow at Flat Springs Baptist Church, 4148 Deep River Road, Sanford, NC 27330.
Memorial contributions may be made to Fuquay-Varina Baptist Church, 201 North Woodrow Street, Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526 or Olive Chapel Baptist Church, 6000 New Hill-Olive Chapel Road, Apex, NC 27502.
Arrangements by Bridges-Cameron Funeral Home. Condolences may be made at www.bridgescameronfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 13, 2020