Eugene H. Darrow



March 11, 1926 - August 12, 2020



Raleigh, NC (formerly Endwell, NY)



Eugene H. Darrow passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at SECU/UNC Hospice Facility in Pittsboro, NC. He was born in Binghamton, NY on March 11, 1926 to the late William M. Darrow and Helen R. (Markham) Darrow.



Gene was predeceased by his loving wife of 59 years, Eleanor L. (Ericksen) Darrow in 2008, and his sister and brother-in-law, Joyce and George Ksenics.



Survivors include his daughter, Joan Corey (Richard) of New York City, granddaughter, Dr. Joanna D. Corey of Barcelona, Spain, and son, William E. Darrow (Elaine) of Fairport, NY. He is also survived by his cousin, Janice Bridger (James) of Maryland, sister-in-law, Virginia Reynolds of New Orleans, LA, brother-in-law, Larry Ericksen (Linda) of Vestal, NY, along with many wonderful nieces and nephews.



Gene enlisted in the US Naval Air Corps in March, 1944 after graduating from Binghamton North High School and was stationed at St. Lawrence University for naval training, and was transferred to RPI where he graduated with a BS in Mechanical Engineering and received his commission as Ensign. He joined IBM in 1948 and retired in 1987 working on the mechanical design of printers. He was a member of the Binghamton Boating Club for many years.



Gene was a long-time member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Raleigh, NC where he participated in many facility and maintenance committees. He was also an active member of the Optimist Club of Raleigh, working on year-round projects to raise funds that benefit youth organizations. He found great joy in his family and friends.



The family would like to thank Gene's personal physicians, the staff at Rex Hospital 7-East, and the exceptional caring team at the SECU/UNC Hospice in Pittsboro for their compassion and care. A very special thank you to his Visiting Angels Aide, Nikki.



As a result of the Covid-19 virus, there will not be a formal memorial service in Raleigh. A graveside service will occur on Tuesday, August 18 at 1:00pm at the Chenango Valley Cemetery, 120 Nowlan Road, Hillcrest, Binghampton, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the SECU/UNC Hospice Facility, Pittsboro, NC.



Arrangements by Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park and William R. Chase Funeral Home of Binghamton.



