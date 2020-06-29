EUGENE H. MANGUM, JR.



August 14, 1946 – June 22, 2020



Zebulon



Eugene "Gene" Hiron Mangum, Jr., 73 passed away peacefully on Monday, June 22, 2020 after several years of declining health. He was a resident at Absolute Care in Angier, NC at the time of his death. Gene was born on August 14, 1946 in Wake County to the late Eugene Hiron Mangum, Sr. and the late Dora Daniel Massey Mangum.



He graduated from Wakelon High School in Zebulon, NC and attended Campbell University in Buies Creek, NC and Wake Community College in Raleigh, NC. He was employed with First Citizens Bank in Raleigh NC for over 30 years and retired in 2009 due to health issues. When growing up as a youth, he enjoyed the boy scouts and participating in the school marching band. In his younger adult years, Gene became very competitive in pocket billiards. In the last few years as his health declined, he enjoyed watching college and professional football and basketball games and seeing the Wolfpack win.



He is survived by his sister, Carol Ann Mangum Wells and husband Bob of Cary, NC; nieces, Julie Wells and Lessie Mangum both of Raleigh NC; sister-in-law, Joyce Mangum of Zebulon, NC and many cousins. His brother, William "Bill" Gray Mangum predeceased him in February of 2013.



The family will not have a memorial service or visitation for Gene at this time but wishes to have a graveside gathering later in the year for interment of his ashes in the Massey Family Cemetery.



Memorial contributions can be made to Pruitt Health Hospice, 2850 Village Drive, S-102, Fayetteville, NC 28304; A Place at the Table, PO Box 26205, Raleigh NC 27611; or the Wakefield Central Baptist Church, 308 Proctor Street, Zebulon, NC 27597.



