Eugene H. Mangum Jr.
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Eugene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
EUGENE H. MANGUM, JR.

August 14, 1946 – June 22, 2020

Zebulon

Eugene "Gene" Hiron Mangum, Jr., 73 passed away peacefully on Monday, June 22, 2020 after several years of declining health. He was a resident at Absolute Care in Angier, NC at the time of his death. Gene was born on August 14, 1946 in Wake County to the late Eugene Hiron Mangum, Sr. and the late Dora Daniel Massey Mangum.

He graduated from Wakelon High School in Zebulon, NC and attended Campbell University in Buies Creek, NC and Wake Community College in Raleigh, NC. He was employed with First Citizens Bank in Raleigh NC for over 30 years and retired in 2009 due to health issues. When growing up as a youth, he enjoyed the boy scouts and participating in the school marching band. In his younger adult years, Gene became very competitive in pocket billiards. In the last few years as his health declined, he enjoyed watching college and professional football and basketball games and seeing the Wolfpack win.

He is survived by his sister, Carol Ann Mangum Wells and husband Bob of Cary, NC; nieces, Julie Wells and Lessie Mangum both of Raleigh NC; sister-in-law, Joyce Mangum of Zebulon, NC and many cousins. His brother, William "Bill" Gray Mangum predeceased him in February of 2013.

The family will not have a memorial service or visitation for Gene at this time but wishes to have a graveside gathering later in the year for interment of his ashes in the Massey Family Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to Pruitt Health Hospice, 2850 Village Drive, S-102, Fayetteville, NC 28304; A Place at the Table, PO Box 26205, Raleigh NC 27611; or the Wakefield Central Baptist Church, 308 Proctor Street, Zebulon, NC 27597.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Massey Funeral Home
913 N. Arendell Ave.
Zebulon, NC 27597
(919) 269-6600
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved