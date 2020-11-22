1/1
Eugene Lawrence Perry
1924 - 2020
Eugene Lawrence Perry
September 16, 1924 - November 15, 2020
Raleigh, North Carolina - "Gene" Perry, 96, died at Atria Oakridge Retirement Home. He was born in Franklin County to Naomi Clifton and R.C. Perry. The youngest of 7, he was predeceased by his parents; brothers, Julius, Claude, Herbert, and Cyde; sisters, Lilly Strickland, Virginia Glenn; and granddaughter, Laura Leakey. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Patricia; son, Steve; daughter, Linda Shaffer (Mike); granddaughter, Sharon Leakey; grandson, Miles Perry; and many nephews, nieces and cousins.
He graduated from Bunn HS and served 4 years in the Navy in WWII. He attended trade school in Chicago where he lived 12 years, moving back to NC in 1959. He became a prominent home builder in Wake County. In retirement he greatly enjoyed his friends at Hillsboro St. YMCA, also his pool games at Atria.
A private service will be held at a later date at Trinity Baptist Church Columbarium.


Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 22, 2020.
