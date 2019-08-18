|
Eugene Logan III
November 6,1948 - August 14, 2019
Raleigh
Eugene Logan III, age 70 of Raleigh, NC passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, August 14, surrounded by his family. Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, August 20, at 11:30AM at Martin Street Baptist Church, Rev. Dr. Shawn J. Singleton, Pastor. Visitation hours will be from 2PM-7PM Monday at Carlton L. Gray Funeral Chapel and 11AM-11:30AM on Tuesday at the church. Interment will be at Montlawn Memorial Park. Services entrusted to Carlton L. Gray Funeral & Cremation Service
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 18, 2019